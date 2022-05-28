Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Advisory On Monkeypox; Health Officials Directed To Remain Alert

Amid the monkeypox scare, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued an advisory directing health officials to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs). The advisory issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Medical Officer directed the higher health officials of the state and district magistrates to remain alert.

With several countries reporting monkeypox cases, passengers arriving from other states with a history of international travel will be under the scanner.

“Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently travelled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation,” stated the advisory from the Chief Medical Officer.

Furthermore. suspected patients must isolate themselves until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end the isolation period. According to the advisory sent to all chief medical officers in the state, samples of blood and sputum samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and contact tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to a period of past 21 days.

It further noted that the state will remain on high alert although no cases of monkeypox has been reported in India so far.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox, a close relative of the smallpox virus, is a self-limiting disease classified as a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) by the UK Health Security Agency. The symptoms of this rare disease including swollen lymph nodes, also known as lymphadenopathy, may stay up to four weeks. It is learned that the incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days but can extend up to 21 days.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the monkeypox virus is primarily spreading through sex. The health body warned that the infection is likely to spread to more nations though the virus is "containable".

Earlier on May 7, the UK reported the first case of monkeypox and since then it has rapidly spread to over a dozen countries, where the virus is typically not found unlike some countries in Central and West Africa. So far, countries including the UK, USA, Europe, Canada, and Australia have reported monkeypox cases.

As things stand, about 200 confirmed and suspected cases of the virus and zero death have been reported across the globe.

(Image: ANI)