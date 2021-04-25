Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Fresh Orders To Tackle COVID, Orders 1 Crore Doses Of Vaccines

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath led- government on Sunday passed orders in relation to a gamut of issues, starting from testing to the treatment of patients in the hospital as well as home isolation. The order comes on a day when the State registered 38,055 fresh cases and 223 deaths.

The state government ordered to fix rates for COVID testing and treatment. The order vividly stated that strict action under the Epidemic Act will be taken against hospitals and other entities for charging more than the fixed fees if complaints are registered. Also, the hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day. In case of a shortage of beds in government hospitals, the order has asserted that the treatment of patients will be done at a private hospital the payment for which will be done by the government. For those in home isolation, provision of COVID kits, which will also include medicines has been ordered.

The government also ordered free cremation for those dying due to complications related to COVID-19.

UP orders crore doses of COVID vaccine

Besides passing the abovementioned orders, the government also ordered over crore doses of COVID vaccines. Of the crore doses of vaccine ordered, 50 lakh doses are of Covishield while 50 lakh doses are of Covaxin, all for the vaccination drive starting on May 1. The Chief Minister of the State Yogi Adityanath took to his official Twitter handle to communicate to the people of the State the news. "For the vaccination drive beginning on May 1, the order for crore doses of vaccine has been placed. Each of the two Indian vaccine manufacturers has been given the order for 50 lakh vaccines each. Apart from these, a certain number of doses will also be provided by the Central government, the guidelines for which are presently being prepared," he wrote.

CM Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines (50 lakh doses of Covishield & Covaxin each) for the vaccination drive starting May 1. pic.twitter.com/P4ngG6oV9x — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the State reported 38,055 fresh cases on Saturday pushing the cumulative caseload to 10,51,314. Of the fresh 38,055 fresh cases reported, Lucknow contributed the maximum with 5,461 cases, followed by Varanasi with 2,786 cases, Kanpur with 2,044 cases, Meerut with 1,745 cases, Prayag raj with 1,468 cases, Moradabad with 1,351 cases, Gorakhpur with 1,344 cases and Bareily with 1,024 cases. With this, the active caseload stands at 2,88,144.

The State also registered 223 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 10,959. Of the 223 fatalities reported, Lucknow reported a maximum of 42, followed by Prayagraja and Kanpur, which reported 15 and 3 deaths respectively.

(Credit-PTI/Representative Image)