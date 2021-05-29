Uttar Pradesh Govt Mulls Gradual Relaxation Of Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Decline

With COVID-19 cases declining in Uttar Pradesh, state health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Saturday hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The UP government had imposed a state-wide lockdown and extended it till May 31 in light of the rising cases.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in-home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," Jai Pratap Singh said.

The state government had started the Coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16, with around 5000-6000 sessions. Noting that the response to the drive was better in urban areas compared to rural regions, the government noticed the gap and ensured that the rural population gets vaccinated.

Singh also dismissed allegations against his government's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

"The unruly comments that the opposition leaders make is not good. This is a global pandemic and the only hope to save the nation is to vaccinate... it is important for every single person to be vaccinated. Such statements not only create misunderstanding but also degrade the image of the nation," he said.

He also said that the state government is actively participating to educate and inform people about the benefits of the vaccine. "We go to rural areas to ensure everyone gets vaccinated", he added.

Speaking on the cases of black fungus in UP, the minister assured that the state has enough stock of Amphotericin-B to tackle the fungal infection which affects COVID-19 patients. As per the official data, the active Coronavirus cases in the state has been recorded at 52244 and over 20,000 deaths.

(With inputs from agency)