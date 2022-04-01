Uttar Pradesh Govt Re-establishes Anti-romeo Squad; Over 3000 Pink Booths To Be Set Up

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has re-established the Anti-Romeo squad, and is will set up 3000 pink booths for the safety of women in the state. As per sources, the Chief Minister has already instructed the authorities to go ahead with the formation of the squad. This comes against the backdrop of the late-night meetings chaired by CM Yogi.

UP CM addresses 18th legislature

On March 29, CM Yogi had addressed the 18th Uttar Pradesh legislature for the first time. CM Yogi started his address by congratulating the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected and reminded them that veterans like Mata Prasad Pandey and Keshari Nath Tripathi have formerly graced the Assembly with their presence. The UP CM added that he wants to develop a 'new Uttar Pradesh' which will take India forward.

The UP Chief Minister asserted that the members of the Assembly during the elections were playing 'blame games' and accusing each other in order to gain power and added that since now elections are over, the MLAs of the House should positively work towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the people of UP will never accept a 'negative mindset.'

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath revealed that he directed his office to provide jobs to 10,000 youth in the next 100 days. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has directed all Services Selection Board to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 3 months.

BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. With this, it has become the first political party in the history of the state to return to power for a consecutive second tenure. The counting of votes to elect the 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh assembly concluded on March 10 and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency by a huge margin of more than 1 lakh votes. While initial trends had already predicted a victory for the BJP, the party has now formed a government in the state with 255 seats after significant rise in the party's vote share to 41.29% in comparison to 39.67% in the 2017 assembly elections.