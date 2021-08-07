Uttar Pradesh Govt Receives Rs. 2400 Crore From Centre To Accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every household, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has released Rs. 2,400 crore to Uttar Pradesh in order to accelerate the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. In 2019-20, the central government had allocated Rs. 1,206 Crore to Uttar Pradesh for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which was increased to Rs. 2,571 Crore in 2020-21. When the program was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, only 17% of rural households in the country had tap water connections. After two years of the program, the number has been increased to 40.77%.

Centre plans to provide tap water to every household by 2024

While approving this increase in the allocation of funds, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured full assistance to the state for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by 2024, according to a press release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 2.63 Crore rural households in over 97 thousand villages, out of which now 32 lakh (12.16%) households have tap water supply in their homes.

During the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 5.16 lakh (2%) households had a tap water supply. In the last 23 months, despite disruptions faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the State has provided tap water connection to 26.86 lakh (10.2%) households. Now the state aims to make 5 districts ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in the current financial year. Above 3,600 villages of Uttar Pradesh have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ so far i.e. every family has started getting tap water supply in these villages. This increased Central allocation will help the state in the speedy provision of tap water supply to the remaining 2.31 Crore rural households in Uttar Pradesh.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been regularly monitoring the progress of the mission by visiting the state. On July 3, 2021, he had a meeting with the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath in which the chief minister also assured full assistance to the State to make provision of tap water supply to every rural home under Jal Jeevan Mission. To accelerate the pace of JJM implementation, National Jal Jeevan Mission has urged the state to take necessary measures to provide tap water supply to 78 lakh rural households in UP this year. It is also suggested to start water supply works in more than 60 thousand villages by December 2021.

(IMAGE: PTI)