Uttar Pradesh Govt Retracts All Notices Sent To Anti-CAA Protestors To 'recover Damages'

Implementing Supreme Court's order on govt notices to anti-CAA protestors, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, informed the court that it had retracted all 273 notices on February 14-15. The state govt asked permission from the SC to issue new notices based on the new law for Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property. It assured the court that all directions will be followed in the new notices.

UP govt retracts all 273 notices issued to anti-CAA protestors

Last week, the SC warned the UP govt to withdraw proceedings against all anti-CAA protestors or it will quash the proceedings for being in violation of the law. The top court said that the proceedings initiated in December 2019 were contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court and cannot be sustained. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that the Uttar Pradesh government has acted like a “complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor” by itself in conducting the proceedings to attach the properties of the accused.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Parwaiz Arif Titu seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by the district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) agitations in Uttar Pradesh. The plea has alleged that such notices have been sent in an "arbitrary manner" against a person, who had died six years ago at the age of 94 and also to several others including two people who are aged above 90. Previously, the SC had ordered a stay on UP govt from acting on its earlier notices.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence had been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh during the December-January 2019 against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. UP police detained over 5,500 people, arrested 1100, issued notices to over 238 persons seeking damages and had put up posters 'naming the rioters'. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence - with police thrashing, tear-gassing protestors and mobs vandalising public properties, resorting to stone-pelting.

Cracking down on rioters, CM Yogi Adityanath passed an order to collect damages to public and private property from the vandalisers - which was later passed by the UP Assembly as well. The 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' empowered the state govt to recover damages to public or private property during hartal, bandhs, riots, public commotion, protests from vandals. Allahabad High Court is hearing pleas challenging the law passed by the UP Assembly in 2020.