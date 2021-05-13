Uttar Pradesh Govt Says Aadhaar, PR Proof Not Mandatory For 18+ Group To Get Vaccines

In a move to help citizens get vaccines without any hurdle, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to make the Aadhaar card non-mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination of people above the age of 18. The action was taken after reports of some citizens facing problems while trying to get vaccinated using the identification card came to light. According to the state government, citizens can now show proofs like residence certificate, electricity bill, bank pass to get vaccinated.

The order was issued by Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) Director Aparna Upadhyay. Moreover, all the permanent and non-permanent residence of UP will also be eligible for the anti-COVID jab. The move came in light after the state government's website with vaccine date booking facility showed slots only for UP residents.

The Central Government is also trying to bring massive campaigns to enhance the vaccination drive in the country. As per the current situation of a novel coronavirus in India, vaccination is seen as one way out. Activists, doctors, healthcare experts, and other stakeholders are urging citizens to get vaccinated.

Vaccination in India

India is currently focusing on vaccinating maximum people to curb the spread of the Virus. The drive started with vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in January which was later shifted to people above the age of 60 and post that, people above the age of 45 were getting vaccinated. The current drive includes the 18+ group under 'vaccination for all.' Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Indian Government made vaccines eligible for the 18 plus age group on May 1.

Moves taken by India for vaccination

Acting upon the suggestions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had celebrated 'Tika Utsav' with an aim to inoculate maximum eligible people. The campaign kicked off on April 11 and went on till April 14. In April, India had also set a new COVID-19 Vaccination record by inoculating 14.19 crore people in 100 days. The health ministry informed that cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions of vaccination in India till April 26. However, right now several states have flagged a shortage of vaccines.