Uttar Pradesh Govt To Install Free WiFi Services In 217 Cities Including Lucknow & Kanpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday to provide free Wi-Fi facilities in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state. In an official statement, they said that importance will be given to both rural and urban places in the state. Free Wi-Fi will be installed at two places in bigger cities while only one in smaller cities.

Cities that will be receiving the greenlight for free Wi-Fi to be installed are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Firozabad. The state government further said that places like bus stand, court, railway station, block and registrar office will have this facility.

Other important updates

Another important issue was the approval of the budget given by the Finance Committee for the district hospital in Amethi. It was passed in the meeting of the UP cabinet. Another proposal for the construction of new Panchayat Ghar and repair of old Panchayat Ghar in 58,189 Gram Panchayats within 6 months of the state has been approved. A Panchayat Assistant and Computer Operator will be posted in the Gram Panchayat and is expected to give direct and indirect employment to 1.25 lakh people. These measures come as Uttar Pradesh closes in on the elections next year. BJP is keen to win the elections and these incentives are their efforts to continue the process of modernisation of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party is expected to win by a larger margin than it did in 2017. Their position is UP is very strong and face no immediate threat to the throne of the state.

(With ANI inputs)