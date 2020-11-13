Uttar Pradesh Govt To Launch ‘Mission Rozgar’ After Diwali; Assures 50 Lakh Jobs By March

In a bid to boost employment in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of generating over 50 lakh jobs in the public and private sectors by March next year. The state government is preparing to launch ‘Mission Rozgar’ after Diwali with an aim to provide employment to the unemployed or those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apprising about the mission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that a programme will be organised to create more employment and self-employment jobs in various departments, organisations, voluntary organisations, corporations, councils, boards and various local bodies of the state government.

An employment help desk will be created in every department and organization which will inform the youth of availing the benefit of employment programs related to the respective departments. Further, the entire campaign will be conducted through the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) while a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary will monitor it.

An app and a web portal being development

In order to maintain data, an app and a web portal are also being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment. Data related to employment will be updated every fortnight on the portal. All the directorates, corporations, boards, commissions, etc. will nominate a nodal officer to keep everything on track under the administrative department.

Furthermore, there will be a committee in every district that will prepare an action plan at the district level for jobs and careers. The Directorate of Training and Employment in collaboration with private industries will also organize employment fairs and will address all the pending recruitment cases.

(with inputs from ANI)

