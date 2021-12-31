Uttar Pradesh: GST Team Raids SP Leader Ahmed Hassan's Nephew's Residence In Akbarpur

In a major crackdown on tax evasion and stacked black money across Uttar Pradesh, the Good and Services Tax (GST) team is conducting raids on the properties of an Akbarpur-based tobacco trader. Sources confirmed that the concerned businessman is the nephew of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ahmed Hassan and the raids are being executed as part of a tax evasion probe.

#BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh: GST team raids SP leader Ahmed Hassan's nephew in Akbarpur.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/CLH4MyOFNp — Republic (@republic) December 31, 2021

The raids are being carried out by central agencies on numerous suspected violators with linkages to local political leaders, amounting to a big embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav's party. This adds to the string of crackdowns in Uttar Pradesh by authorities after the recent seizure of Rs.197.47 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain.

Multi-state raids underway

The Income Tax Department conducted multiple raids on premises linked to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain aka Pampi Jain. Jain who was elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016 is the manufacturer of the Samajwadi Perfume which was formally launched by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 9. As per sources, the ongoing searches of at least eight locations including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat and Dindigul are based on a specific input of tax evasion provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

On the other hand, after the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI)-acclaimed 'biggest cash recovery' from Piyush Jain's properties, the DGCI team has raided the house of Malik Mian, a renowned businessman of Kannauj.

On Tuesday, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Income Tax officials conducted raids at Kanpur-based transporter Praveen Jain's house in Juhi Anandpuri. Praveen Jain is the brother-in-law of Piyush Jain's elder brother Amrish Jain. Notably, Piyush Jain is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain

Earlier, the central agency had recovered an unaccounted amount of Rs 1 crore from his company.

Sources further revealed that Praveen Jain's vehicles were primarily used in the business of Shikhar Pan Masala and other businesses related to Piyush Jain, who is at the centre of the entire Income Tax fraud.

While reports suggest that the ongoing raids have alleged links to Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, the latter rubbished all allegations and deemed the ruling BJP as 'scared' ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party reacts to raids in Uttar Pradesh

Seemingly infuriated with the ongoing I-T, DGCI and GST raids across Uttar Pradesh, NCR and Delhi, Samajwadi Party has expressed its displeasure and pinned the blame on BJP for exposing a 'flower of lies'.

Taking to Twitter, SP stated, "Piyush Jain was BJP, as soon as this thing became public, the trouble of BJP started getting everywhere. Bokhlai BJP today raided the place of Pampi Jain and vented their anger. But there is a saying that a lie has no legs, The flower of lies of BJP has been exposed. People will now teach a lesson to BJP by answering by vote!"

पीयूष जैन भाजपाई था, ये बात सार्वजनिक होते ही भाजपा की फ़जीहत चारों तरफ होने लगी,



बौखलाई BJP ने आज पम्पी जैन के यहां छापेमारी करके अपनी भड़ास निकाली,



लेकिन वो कहावत है कि झूठ के पांव नहीं होते,



BJP का झूठ का फूल बेनकाब हो चुका है,

जनता अब वोट से जवाब देकर भाजपा को सबक सिखाएगी! pic.twitter.com/s5Mtxlgr2j — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

"BJP's flower has sunk, Lotus bud is making every possible dirty effort to feed the drowned flower, but BJP's dirt has come down, has come to the surface, BJP has been exposed. Now whatever action BJP wants or misuse of power, four days left BJP is going this time," it added.

BJP का फूल डूब चुका है,



डूबे फूल को खिलाने के लिए कमलदली हर संभव गंदगीयुक्त प्रयास कर रहे,



लेकिन BJP की गंदगी उतरा गयी है, सतह पर आ गयी है, BJP बेनकाब हो गयी है,



अब BJP चाहें जो कार्यवाही करे या सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करे,



दिन बचे हैं चार

BJP जा रही इस बार#नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

Image: PTI, Facebook/@SamajwadiPartyLeader