Uttar Pradesh: GST Team Raids SP Leader Tariq Seth's Flour Mill At Farrukhabad

In a breaking update, a Good and Services Tax (GST) team on Wednesday raided a business run by Samajwadi Party leader Tariq Seth in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. The GST team along with the Income Tax Department raided a flour mill owned by the SP leader. The raid on the SP leader comes only days after the GST team raided the business of a family member of another SP leader Ahmed Hassan as part of a tax evasion probe.

The GST Department Special Investigation Branch has now raided the flour mill of SP leader Tariq Seth. The operation of the raid created a stir in the area as the team forced their entry into the flour mill. The raid is currently underway and further reports are awaited. Tariq Seth's flour mill is located in the Kamalganj area itself.

GST team crackdown on SP leaders

This comes as a continuation of the crackdown on SP leaders as the GST team had earlier raided SP MLC Pushpraj Jain, Ajay Chaudhary and others. The Income-tax officials had also conducted multi-state searches on December 31, in connection with perfume traders including SP Neta Pushpraj Jain. He is the same perfume trader who was named by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav stating that the central agencies have mistakenly conducted searches on the wrong perfume trader, taking a dig at the IT raids of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain.

Pushpraj Jain had launched the 'Samajwadi Ittra' (Samajwadi Perfume) last month along with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, as a part of the party's political campaign. The Income Tax Department had conducted multiple raids at 50 locations linked to perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. The Income Tax searches came ahead of the upcoming state polls in Uttar Pradesh, at a time when the BJP has been continuously targeting the Samajwadi Party for propagating corruption during their regime in UP.

Samajwadi Party fumes at IT raids

The move didn’t go well with the Samajwadi Party, which blamed BJP for misusing central agencies against the Opposition party for political gains. Responding to the news, SP stated, "As soon as our respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger are clear, People are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP." However, sources indicated that other perfume traders including Malik Mian are also being raided by the I-T Department.

This comes after incessant raids were carried out by several Central agencies earlier at businessman Piyush Jain's properties after the explosive discovery of tonnes of cash in his possession. The five-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT), where Rs 197 crore in cash was found at the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kg sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises in Kanpur and his Kannauj factory.

