'Ready To Hang Nirbhaya's Rapists': Uttar Pradesh Hangman Pawan

After the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Hangman Pawan from Meerut said that he is ready to hang the rapists of Nirbhaya.

In his statement given to a news agency after the verdict, he stated that he is ready to hang the rapists but has not received any communication from the jail administration.

" I'm ready to hang the 4 convicts. Nobody from jail admin has yet contacted me. If I receive the order, I will definitely go. It'll really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone," he said.

Tihar Seeks hangman

On Tuesday, subsequent to the verdict, Tihar jail officials wrote to the prison officials in Uttar Pradesh to inform them about the date and time of the execution as planned by the Court. With the absence of a hangman in Tihar, the jail authorities reportedly approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman. Pawan Jallad had earlier expressed his desire to hang Nirbhaya's rapists.

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

