Uttar Pradesh: Husband, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In Prayagraj; Probe Underway

Five people of the same family, including 3 children, were found dead in Khagalpur village under the Nawabganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Vishnu V V
Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking event, the dead bodies of five members of the same family were found in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday morning. The dead bodies of a couple and three children were found inside their house. The incident took place in Khagalpur village in the Nawabganj police station area and police are now investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the deaths and has ordered a probe.

According to the initial investigation, the incident took place at night in Khagalpur village. A man recognised as Rahul Tiwari, his wife and three daughters were found dead. Police, forensic experts and a dog squad rushed to the spot. The reason for the deaths is yet to be confirmed.

Police probe in Prayagraj deaths underway

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, while speaking to the media confirmed that five members of the family were found dead and further investigation is underway. He informed that the head of the family, who was a trader of livestock, was found hanging. His wife and three daughters aged 12, 8 and 3 were also found dead.

SSP Kumar further informed that the police are probing all possible angles in the case.

“The post mortem report will be out by evening. We will inform other things till then. Currently, we are investigating on both angles and want to find out if this was suicide or murder,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri while speaking to the media revealed that the relatives present are naming the in-laws of Rahul's wife for the killing. DM Khatri said that the possibility of Rahul killing others was also being checked. He said that the police were probing all possible angles in the case.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed police to take swift action. The CM issued orders to officers on Saturday morning to investigate and take strict action against culprits involved.

