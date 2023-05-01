Uttar Pradesh: Illegal Arms Factories Unearthed In Hapur, Bulandshahr Districts; 3 Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police has unearthed illegal arms factories in Hapur and Bulandshahr districts and arrested three persons, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, two persons were arrested in Hapur on Sunday while one was nabbed in Bulandshahr a day earlier.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Shakib and Iqbal from an illegal arms factory being operated from a jungle between Partapur and Atrauli villages in Hapur on Sunday, an official said.

Shakib has around half-a-dozen cases registered against him in the Hapur district and in under the Ghaziabad commissionerate pertaining to theft, under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act, the official said.

Shakib and Iqbal are residents of Ghaziabad and Baghpat respectively.

In Bulandshahr district's Alipur village, police arrested Sunil on Saturday night.

Circle officer of Shikarpur Varun Kumar Singh said the accused has 17 cases registered against him in different police stations of Bulandshahr.

Arms, ammunition and machine used to manufacture weapons were seized from both places, police added.