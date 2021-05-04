Uttar Pradesh: Family Creates Ruckus At Varanasi Hospital After COVID Patient Dies

As Uttar Pradesh continues to grapple with the COVID-19 situation, Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's younger daughter, Namrata Mishra created a ruckus in a private COVID-19 hospital in Varanasi. This comes after Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's elder daughter Sangeeta died. The family has alleged negligence on Medwin hospital's part and has demanded answers. In addition, Chhannulal Mishra's wife also succumbed earlier

"She was constantly vomiting and had fever. After 3-4 days when vomiting didn't stop, then we consulted Dr Rohit Gupta where his son Dr Atri Gupta examined and recommended this hospital. He asked us to get admitted. We got her admitted here and they told us that they will treat her," Namrata Mishra stated. "They told us to come everyday from 2 pm to 4 pm so that we can watch Sangeeta through the CCTV that was installed." she added.

Following the daughter's death, the family members have demanded CCTV footage for all six days when Sangeeta Mishra was admitted. The family has raised doubt and stated that the doctors have killed Sangeeta. Therefore, they have insisted on checking the CCTV footage for all days.

"We just want to check the CCTV footage for all six days for 24 hours. Even if the footage of 10 minutes is missing then we know that the doctors have killed my sister. We also want to see the reports of all the tests that were conducted. Moreover, we also want the details of all the medicines that were administered to her." Namrata added.

Namrata Mishra has also filed a police complaint against Dr Manmohan Shyam of Medwin Hospital for killing his daughter. Namrata further stated that the physician at the hospital informed her that injections used for her sister cost around Rs 40,000. In addition, she further revealed that her sister was given the most expensive ventilator.

"We were asked to pay an additional amount of Rs 4 lakh." Namrata alleged.

Following this, Namrata has appealed to Prime Minister Modi and has seemed clarity on what really happened to her sister. The family has also threatened to approach the court and talk to Prime Minister if their demands are not met. In return, the doctors have assured the family that they will provide CCTV footage and reports.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

According to Uttar Pradesh Health Department, the state recorded 29,192 new cases on Monday. In addition, 38,687 people recuperated from COVID-19. Overall, 10,43,134 people have recovered from the virus. Over 1,03,57,458 people have been vaccinated with the first dose in the state. In addition, among these, 23,76,640 people have received their second dose of the vaccine, as per the state government data.

Image Credits: Republic World