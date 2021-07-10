Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Proposes UP Population Control Bill With Two-child Policy

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has put forward a proposal for UP population control bill. The bill is being called the ‘UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) bill, 2021’ for population control in the state. Aditya Nath Mittal, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman spoke to ANI about this population control bill in the Yogi Adityanath-led state of UP, saying that couples who follow the 2-child policy would receive perks from the government.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission makes statements on proposed bills

Aditya Nath Mittal spoke to ANI about the UP population control bill and said, “State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes”. He went on to say, “If somebody doesn’t follow this policy, they won’t be eligible for such schemes. The ration card will be restricted to four units. They will not to able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won’t get a promotion”. He added, “If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes. We are planning to present the Bill to the government by the second week of August.”

UP population control bill incentives and two-child policy

Reportedly, government employees that follow the bill’s two-child policy in the Yogi Adityanath-led state will be eligible for incentives from the government like two additional increments during their entire service period, subsidised purchase of house or plot, rebate on utility charges and 3% increase in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) under the National Pension Scheme. The bill would also be promoting vasectomy and sterilisation. As for people with just a single child, they will get four additional increments, and free healthcare and education for their child till the age of 20. Non-government employees who follow the two-child policy will be eligible to receive rebates on water and electricity bills, house tax and home loans. The bill’s draft has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and people can send in their suggestions till Monday, July 19, 2021.

(IMAGE: ANI)