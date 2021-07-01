Uttar Pradesh: Local Residents Attack AIIMS Doctors Over Spread Of COVID-19

As India marks Doctors' Day on Thursday, a shameful incident has come to light in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh where resident doctors of AIIMS were attacked by locals in the area. The injured doctors have claimed that the attack took place after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. During the devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic, there had been incidents of violence wherein doctors were ill-treated, beaten, and brutally assaulted in several states like Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Nearly doctors lost their lives so far across the country.

On June 18, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), observed "National Protest Day" demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was "Save the Saviour" and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating "Stop violence against profession and professionals."

Nearly 800 Doctors Dead During Second Wave: IMA

The IMA on Tuesday informed that a total of 798 doctors lost their lives during the second wave. As per the data, the highest deaths were recorded from Delhi, which was further followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. A maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, and 115 died in Bihar. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal talked about PM's assurance for respect and protection of doctors. As per the IMA, Uttar Pradesh logged 79 deaths of doctors, states like Maharashtra and Kerala where the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is on a rise also reported 23 doctor deaths 24 deaths respectively. The lowest deaths of doctors were recorded from Pondicherry.

"PM Modi ensured that doctors should be respected, protected, and safeguarded. He also emphasized the need for vaccination. We're celebrating this year's National Doctors' Day (July 1) in remembrance of the veteran Dr BC Roy. We're so much pleased that PM Modi greeted the medical fraternity for the Doctors' Day," the IMA President had said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,06,107 on Wednesday with 165 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 22,591 as three more people succumbed to the disease.