Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Yogi Government Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till May 10; Read Details

Considering the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended curfew-like lockdown in the state till May 10. All the shops and other public places will remain shut till 7 am next Monday.

An official said, "The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am." He also said that a further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday.

Earlier, on May 3, the state government had extended the curfew till May 6 and had also had extended the weekend curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays too, amid a sharp rise in Coronavirus infections cases in the state.

COVID Cases In UP

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections, and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed. The total number of patients discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 10,81,817.

Of the 352 fresh deaths, Kanpur accounted for a whopping 66 fatalities, followed by Ghaziabad (24), Lucknow (22). Varanasi (19), Jhansi (15), and Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), the state government said in a statement issued. Of the 25,858 fresh cases, the capital city of Lucknow recorded 2,407 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,761), Jhansi (1,232), Varanasi (1,174), Ghaziabad (1,057), and Moradabad (1,007).

Meanwhile, in order to protect villages from the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a mega testing campaign in rural areas on Wednesday. Under this drive, monitoring committees will go door-to-door to check people’s temperature and oxygen levels with infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters.

