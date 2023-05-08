Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested For Raping 20-year-old Woman Living In Neighborhood

A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the local Surayawa police station Vipin Singh said accused Nizam Ali was arrested from the Mahjuda market area based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

He said the accused and the rape survivor lived in the same neighbourhood.

The SHO said Ali was arrested after a medical examination of the woman confirmed rape and her statement was recorded.