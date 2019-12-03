Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested For Raping 70-year-old Woman In Sonbhadra

A man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman under Anpara police station limits of Sonbhadra district. The crime occurred on December 1, following which the police registered a case and arrested the accused one Ram Kishan. Sharing details of the horrifying case, Circle Officer said, "The FIR was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused has been arrested. The woman is under treatment."

Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP Government

On Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had cornered Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of crime against women and had said that 'women and daughters are not safe under BJP rule'. Citing several cases of crime against women in the state, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women is getting worse day by day. Every day, there are incidents of rape. The alleged campaigners of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has failed to check "inhuman incidents" even after being in power. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty."

READ | In heated Economy debate, Nirmala Sitharaman fires 'Jija' jibe at Opposition

Hyderabad Horror raised in Parliament

The incident comes days after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad following which protests have erupted all across the country with citizens demanding justice for the rape victims and stringent laws for the safety of women. After days of protests, the issue of Hyderabad rape and murder was taken up in both houses on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." In the Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators.

READ | Hyderabad Horror raised in Parliament after relentless campaign; Here's what MPs said

'It has hurt everyone'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha about the shocking incident said, "This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime. To control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to."

READ | Not new bill, need political will to kill social evil: VP Naidu takes up Hyderabad horror

READ | Telangana CM breaks silence over the rape & murder of Hyderabad doctor; releases statement

(With ANI inputs)