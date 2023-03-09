Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies Following a Clash Between Two Groups Celebrating Holi

A 27-year-old man was killed following a clash between two groups over celebrating Holi here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Chaudhary, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said two groups clashed following a dispute while playing Holi at Mahmada village here.

Chaudhary sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. There is heavy police presence in the area at present, he said.