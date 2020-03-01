The Debate
The Debate
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Erupts Near ACP Office In Lucknow, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire was reported in the Ghazipur area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

A fire broke out at Lucknow's Ghazipur area on Sunday. The fire broke out around 11:15 am in an eatery near the ACP office and quickly spread across to other neighbouring shops. The fire was believed to have triggered due to short-circuit. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the spreading flame was brought under control in 30 minutes. The officials have so far reported no injuries or casualties in the incident. 

Fire in Chennai chemical warehouse

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire had broken out at a chemical warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area. Visuals of the billowing smoke rising from the building are seen. Sources state that the chemical godown in the warehous, situated on the outskirts of the city, went up in flames.

Post the fire department received the call about the incident, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident.

