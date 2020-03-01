Uttar Pradesh: Fire Erupts Near ACP Office In Lucknow, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Lucknow's Ghazipur area on Sunday. The fire broke out around 11:15 am in an eatery near the ACP office and quickly spread across to other neighbouring shops. The fire was believed to have triggered due to short-circuit. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the spreading flame was brought under control in 30 minutes. The officials have so far reported no injuries or casualties in the incident.

