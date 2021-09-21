Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Confirms 18 New Dengue Instances, Total Of 205 Cases Reported So Far

With the rise in the number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Medical Officer of Meerut Akhilesh Mohan informed ANI that 205 dengue instances have been recorded in the city, with 18 new cases confirmed on Monday. He further stated that there are 103 active cases in the entire district. While speaking to the news agency, Mohan said, “Of the total cases, 103 cases are active and 102 have recovered. Out of 103 active cases, 54 patients are seeking treatment at the hospital and 49 patients are taking treatment at home.”

The CMO further said that their team members are monitoring the condition of patients in their houses regularly. Akhilesh Mohan also added that some patients have a slight fever, while others are asymptomatic. He went on to say that during this advent of this dengue epidemic in many Uttar Pradesh districts, he has advised the citizens to take all required measures and to avoid water stagnant to combat the vector-borne disease. Mohan even informed that after several repeated public awareness campaigns and asking people to take measures, larvae have been discovered in people's houses. “I strongly appeal to people to maintain a clean environment," he added.

Viral outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

While, apart from Meerut, several other districts in Uttar Pradesh that include Firozabad and Lucknow, as well as Ghaziabad and Prayagraj, have been affected badly. On Saturday, September 18, the district of Ghaziabad recorded 11 new dengue cases. Meanwhile, the Firozabad district is the most severely impacted region in the state. At least 578 cases of dengue have been reported in the district of Firozabad in the past two months. The number of patients at the government and private hospitals have grown as a result of the recent spike. In Prayagraj, nearly 97 cases of dengue fever have been recorded.

As per the news agency, over 250 people, especially numerous children, were treated at Kanpur's Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Dr Sanjay Karla, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, stated that 250 patients with viral fever had been brought to the hospital in the previous month. Even though many patients had recovered, while others have acquired viral pneumonia problems.

Health officials across the state are taking the necessary precautions to eliminate dengue mosquito breeding sites. In addition, health camps are being held in several regions around the state to raise awareness about the condition. Previously, the health minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jai Pratap Singh, stated that the state government is taking all feasible measures to combat the state's viral fever spread.

