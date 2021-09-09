Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Witnesses Over 30 Dengue Cases, Admin Begins Door To Door Campaign

Meerut has witnessed around 30 cases of dengue fever on Wednesday, September 9. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Mohan informed ANI that 18 individuals in the district have reportedly been recovered from dengue fever. He further stated that in the Meerut district, 33 dengue cases have been verified till now, 15 of whom are active patients.

In order to tackle the growing illness, the medical officials have launched a campaign in which they are going door to door, questioning individuals whether they possess any recent signs of fever or Tuberculosis. Mohan said, “If they are vaccinated and are covered under the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. If we find any patients with symptoms of fever, they are being tested and will be treated accordingly."

More about the door to door campaign for dengue

Akhilesh Mohan further informed that the campaign began on September 7 and will run until September 16. He also said that the Community Health Centres (CHC) in Meerut have doctors as well as the necessary medications. Yet, if any patient's condition becomes critical, then they will be transferred to the district hospital.

The CMO went on to say that the district administration is advising patients not to initiate any dengue-related treatment on their own if they have any signs of the condition. Prior to actually getting tested and verifying whether the individuals are having dengue illness, the district medical officers are advising patients to drink plenty of water or other fluids and just paracetamol tablets as medicine.

Mohan told ANI, “In the case of dengue fever if the patient stays hydrated and urine is discharged properly, cases of severe infection are very less. If the patient is experiencing high fever, stomach ache, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness, these are symptoms of dengue and people should get tested immediately.”

UP Health Minister on the recent viral fever

Previously this week, the health minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jai Pratap Singh, stated that the state government is now taking all feasible measures to combat the state's viral infection crisis. Singh told ANI that door-to-door assessments would now be done to better comprehend the situation. He informed, “We are taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.”

Along with the door-to-door survey, medications are also offered to the youngsters from the administration. The minister even added that the government has seen flaws in the operation of the authorities, and that is the major reason for the virus spread in the city.

(Image: ANI/ Pixabay)