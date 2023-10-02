Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Stripped, Brutally Thrashed For Alleged Theft In Firozabad

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad where a minor was brutally assaulted on suspicion of stealing money.

The incident took place on Monday morning when a 12-year-old boy was tied to a pillar, stripped naked and thrashed after being suspected of stealing money from a roadside tea stall. The disturbing video went viral where the boy with no clothes was seen bound to the pillar as he cried and struggled to get free while people around stood and observed.

The police later arrived at the spot and rescued the minor boy. He was then taken for a medical check-up as he had suffered injuries on his arm and back. As per sources, three people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed.

The teenagers' mother rushed to the incident after receiving the information in a bid to save her child. She stated that people informed her about her son being beaten up for stealing money from a tea stall. The mother stated that no one responded to her when she asked about the stolen money yet her son was beaten mercilessly.

A similar incident took place in Delhi where a 26-year-old man identified as Isar was mercilessly tied to a pole and subjected to a brutal beating by some locals who suspected him of theft. Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area after the horrifying assault.

60-year-old Abdul Wajid's heart-wrenching complaint revealed that his son, Isar, confided in him that he had endured a harrowing ordeal. Isar claimed that he had been subjected to a brutal assault with sticks, after being forcibly tied to a pole by a group of individuals who accused him of theft. This horrifying incident unfolded in the vicinity of the G4 block in the Sunder Nagri area on September 27.