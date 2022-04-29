Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a new set of rules for its Ministers regarding the acceptance of gifts. According to this new rule, Ministers in the State of UP are directed not to take gifts worth more than Rs 5,000.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has set new rules for Uttar Pradesh Ministers regarding the acceptance of gifts. CM Yogi Adityanath has told his Ministers not to accept gifts whose value is worth more than Rs 5,000. According to this new rule, if the value exceeds the concerning amount of Rs. 5,000, then this costly gift will be considered the property of the state government and it has to be deposited in the treasury. And if the Minister wants to keep the expensive gift with him, then he will have to pay the remaining amount to the treasury after deducting Rs 5000 from the actual value of the gift.

Yogi Adityanath orders Bureaucrats, Ministers to declare assets

In an endeavour to steer towards more transparency, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked all bureaucrats and Ministers to make their movable and immovable assets public. This was one of the many directives issued by the Chief Minister in a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he also mandated that there must be no interference from the family members of Ministers of the government. Asking the Ministers to tour the State before the next Assembly session, he also directed them to remain in Lucknow on Mondays and Tuesdays and visit their constituencies from Friday to Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the conduct of public representatives is very important for a healthy democracy. He further added that the code of conduct prescribed for the Ministers should be strictly followed while ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act in letter and spirit.