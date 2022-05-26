Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Vandalise Dr Ambedkar’s Statue In Mahoba District

On Thursday, May 26, unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. A case has been registered and an investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier in November 2021, a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar was found desecrated in Uttar Pradesh's Khanpur village. The incident was reported from the Sarai Lakhansi area in Mau district, where locals allegedly went on a rampage.

Commenting on the incident, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule had mentioned that the officials of district administration and police immediately went to the spot and ensured the replacement of the statue after which the situation was brought under control.

As a precautionary measure to avoid the recurrence of any untoward incident, policemen were deployed in the area. A First Information Report was registered against unidentified miscreants for damaging the statue.

The Ambedkar statue installed in Khanpur village was damaged by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday, November 23. The locals claimed that the hand and face of the statue were damaged by hitting it with bricks.

In another incident, a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants at a park in the Trivenipuram area of Jhunsi in Allahabad in March 2018. According to the police, locals had found the head of the statue lying a few feet from the statue. This was the third such incident reported by the state in that month.

Following the incident, local Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party leaders and supporters gathered at the park and staged a massive protest, demanding the culprits be arrested.

Additional SP (trans-Ganga) Sunil Kumar Singh had informed that an FIR under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) was registered against unknown persons.