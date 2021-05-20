Uttar Pradesh: Mob Raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans In Kannauj; 4 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a mob was seen raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on May 15, a day after Eid celebrations. The video which went viral on social media shows a Muslim cleric (imam) along with a mob shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jalalabad area of Kannauj.

After the video went viral on social media, the Kannauj police took cognizance into the incident and arrested four people identified from the video including local imam Mohammad Afzal, Salman, Shahid, and Meraj alias Chottu. A total of 15 people have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Out of these 5 have been identified, while 10 have been listed as 'unnamed' culprits in the FIR.

The FIR has been filed under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes), among others.

Amethi Pradhan raises pro-Pak slogans

The incident comes days after a newly-appointed pradhan in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was captured on camera promising 'Naya Pakistan' during his post-victory procession in the Ramganj area. Elected pradhan from Mangra village in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections held earlier this month, Imran Khan was seen carrying out a rally with dozens of bikes and four-wheelers in the area amid COVID-19 where he and his supporters played a song with the lyrics- 'Dekho Imran Khan aaya, Naya Pakistan laya'.

Shortly after the incident, the locals reported the matter to the UP Police which booked the Pradhan and 50 unidentified people under Section 153b (speaking and circulating words against national integration), 188, 269, 270, 171H and the Pandemic Act.