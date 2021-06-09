Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari's Properties Worth Rs 24 Crore Attached By Police

In a major course of action against gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Uttar Pradesh administration has attached his property worth Rs 24 crore. The mentioned property in Mau is said to be illegally owned by the jailed gangster-MLA. The District Administration has also attached several acres of land while several police officials have been asked to be present on the spot. According to reports, the property was registered under the name of Mukhtar Ansari's mother who had made a will in name of both her sons. In addition, heavy police have also been deployed at the spot.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari?

The dreaded gangster turned politician was brought back to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh earlier in April after spending over two years in a Punjab jail. The action was initiated and the Uttar Pradesh police took Ansari's custody after a Supreme Court order. A convoy of six police vans, a Vajra vehicle accompanied Ansari in an ambulance covering a distance of 882 km spanning three states for over a 16-hour journey.

Mukhtar Ansari is a 5-time legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh. A member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ansari faces 52 cases in the state and elsewhere. Among these, 15 cases are in the trial stage. Ansari was lodged in Punjab's Rupnagar jail in connection with a mere extortion case. Political tussle ensued after the Uttar Pradesh government accused the Congress government in Punjab of 'shielding' Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody of the gangster. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that the custody was denied to UP Police 'under the guise of medical issues'.

The Supreme Court on March 26 had ordered his transfer for his involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, cheating and conspiracy, apart from offences under the Gangsters Act. Punjab's home department asked the UP government to take Ansari's custody by April 8, following the Supreme Court order that had set a two-week deadline.

The SC also said a convict or an undertrial who disobeys the law of the land cannot oppose his transfer from one prison to another and the courts cannot be helpless bystanders when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity. As Uttar Pradesh took of the high-profile undertrial, his wife Afshan Ansari moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the state authorities to ensure his safety, including from 'fake' a police encounter.