While the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) is being opposed across the country, on the other hand, the BJP (BJP) government, RSS (RSS) and all social service organizations are supporting it. In this series, senior RSS member and National President of Rashtriya Muslim Ekta Manch, Indresh Kumar arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday to attend the two-day Subhash Festival. The RSS member administered the oath of the constitution to Muslim youth and women in support of CAA.