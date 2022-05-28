Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Family Allegedly Ostracized Over Voting For BJP; Police Rebuts Claim

In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, a Muslim family claimed that they have been cut off from the entire village after they allegedly voted for the BJP.

Nikita Bishay

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, a Muslim family claimed that they have been cut off from the entire village after they allegedly voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As alleged by the family, they are paying a heavy price for supporting the BJP. 

Not only has the family been allegedly restricted from offering namaz at the village mosque but they have also reportedly been denied access to food, water, and necessary supplies. In addition to that, the villagers have also announced a fine of Rs 20,000 against anyone who speaks to the family. The family also runs a shop in the village from where the villagers have been instructed to not buy anything. 

Notably, the family which will be holding the marriage ceremony of their elder son has complained of several atrocities towards them by the villagers who have refused to attend the marriage and are stopping others too. According to them, the village head has given an order to all the villagers to refrain from attending the marriage, eating food at the wedding, or speaking to them, otherwise, they will have to pay a fine of Rs, 20,000. Also, the family has been restricted to set up any tent for wedding purposes. 

One of the family members while speaking about their exclusion from the village told Republic about being harassed by a few people in the village. He also alleged that the police did not cooperate with them and instead forcefully took their signature. 

Another family member, the mother of the boy who will be getting married spoke to Republic and shared her ordeal. She complained of being troubled by the villagers for voting in favour of the BJP. 

"They are imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on us and those who speak to us. They are doing this because we voted for a different party. You tell me how the marriage will happen? The marriage is very near and this one is the elder child. They will cause more trouble in future marriages too", she added. 

Barabanki Police denies political angle

A video from the village has also gone viral on social media following which the Barabanki Police has also issued a statement saying that it occurred over a land dispute. Speaking on the same, Barabanki Additional Superintendent of Police, in a video message, refuted the political angle in the matter and said that the family has been socially excluded since 2006 after a member of the Muslim family was accused of throwing bombs over a land dispute for the construction of a Madrasa. He was also sent to jail for this. 

"The matter has been unnecessarily given a political angle but there is nothing as such," he added. 

