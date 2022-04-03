Uttar Pradesh: Nepal PM Deuba, CM Yogi Offer Prayers At Kaal Bhairav Temple In Varanasi

On Sunday morning, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba, after receiving a magnificent red carpet welcome, offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Deuba arrived in the holy city of Varanasi by an Air India flight on Sunday, where he was greeted by CM Yogi.

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/6okWm3LCNt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2022

The Nepal Prime Minister came to India for a three-day tour on Friday. It is his first trip outside of the United States since taking office in July 2021. He arrived in Varanasi on Sunday, the last day of his official tour, to pray at the iconic Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples. Deuba's posters and hoardings decked the streets of Varanasi, as the Nepalese PM was greeted with a conch, damru (pellet drum), and "Bel Patra" garland in the Kaal Bhairav temple, as per Indian tradition.

To welcome the Nepal PM and to oversee preparations for his welcome, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already arrived in Varanasi on Saturday.

Deuba, PM Modi jointly inaugurate India-Nepal rail service

On his second day of the visit to India, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad House, New Delhi on Saturday and discussed bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours. Following the meeting, Deuba and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-Nepal rail service via videoconferencing.

The 35-kilometre Jaynagar-Kurtha railway line between India and Nepal was jointly inaugurated by the two leaders. The Jaynagar-Kurtha stretch is part of the 68.7-kilometre Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas train connection, which was developed with NPR 8.77 billion in grant funding from the Indian government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a beautiful miniature painting depicting the season of 'Shravan' to his Nepalese counterpart, after their bilateral talks. Earlier, PM Modi and PM Deuba held wide-ranging talks after the power transmission line and the launching of India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

Deuba meets Indian leaders

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his three-day visit to India. The Nepal Prime Minister was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the BJP office in the National Capital. Deuba also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later that day.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar after meeting the Nepal Prime Minister, on Friday, tweeted, "Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbourly relations."

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba was scheduled to visit India for a summit in Gujarat earlier since his appointment as a Prime Minister. However, it had to be cancelled in fear of the third wave of the COVID pandemic. However, both PM Modi and Deuba met in Glasgow in 2021 at the UN Climate Conference.