Uttar Pradesh: NIA To Investigate Gorakhnath Temple Attack; CM Yogi To Visit Site

The Gorakhnath temple attack case in Uttar Pradesh where a man forcibly entered the premises of the temple and shouted "Allahu Akbar" has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The incident took place on Sunday and the miscreant was also armed with a sharp-edged weapon with which he attacked two constables who tried to stop him. CCTV footage of the same has also been accessed by the Republic Media Network.

The attacker has been identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi who dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered. Significantly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to reach the site of incident.

It is important to mention that CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation here. The CM was not at the temple at the time of the attack.

'The person has been arrested': ADG Prashant Kumar

"One person tried to attack the Gorakhnath temple. He also raised religious slogans. In this attack, two policemen were injured. The accused has been identified as Ahmed Abbasi, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director-General (ADG), Law and Order, said.

"The person has been arrested, FIR has been registered, and ATS has been sent. There might be an angle of terror in this. Investigation is going on," the ADG added.

BJP leader claims accused is a chemical engineer

In a tweet, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy claimed that the accused, Ahmed Murtaza, is an engineer from IIT Mumbai.