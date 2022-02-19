Uttar Pradesh: Night Curfew To Be Lifted Amid Declining COVID-19 Cases In State

Amid declining COVD cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to repeal the night curfew that was imposed in the state in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic. Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awnish Kumar Awasthi stated that the night curfew in the state will be lifted from Saturday night. He further added in the passed notice that the decision was taken considering declining COVID-19 cases across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The government of Uttar Pradesh had imposed a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM, relaxation for an hour was provided from February 13.

Government of Uttar Pradesh lifts the #COVID19 induced night curfew following a drop in the number of COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/2y4FoUM3xc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2022

Union Health Secretary urges states to relax COVID curbs

A few days ago, India's Health Secretary had asked all states to amend the existing protocols of COVID-19. In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the Union government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimize it with the "changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 virus globally." He further asserted that the Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel guidelines since February 10, 2022.

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection daily. They may also follow the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour," the Union Health Secretary said.

Coronavirus cases in India

India has recorded a total of 4,28,02,505 cases, out of which 2,53,739 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,11,230 and 4,20,37,536 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 175 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 75 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.7 crore booster doses since its inception in India last month.