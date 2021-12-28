Uttar Pradesh: Officials Recover More Money From Piyush Jain's Property In Kannauj

In a major development in the Uttar Pradesh Black money raid, the income tax department along with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) continued raids at properties owned by Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain. The officials held raids in Kanpur and Kannauj on Tuesday. Earlier, the officials had booked Jain under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act after Rs 257 crore was recovered from his factory in Kannauj and residence in Kanpur.

The income tax department along with the DGGI continued raids at the properties owned by Piyush Jain on Tuesday. The officials have recovered more money stashed away. Cash tunnels have been discovered by the DGGI in Kannauj who have recovered several boxes of cash kept away by the businessman. According to officials, the counting of money is yet to be completed in Kannauj. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken custody of the gold retrieved from the property. DRI is now probing evasion of customs duty as some of these gold are suspected to have been imported.

Meanwhile, a political faceoff has also broken out in UP following the black money raid. In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP government works for the poor, unlike the previous government where gangsters used to confiscate the land. The comment came after the huge cash stash was retrieved from Piyush Jain, who is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the allegation and said that the party had no links with the arrested businessman. He also accused the BJP of lying.

DGGI arrests Piyush Jain after cash recovery of Rs 257 Cr

Piyush Jain, promoter of Odochem Industries, was arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Sunday on charges of tax evasion. Jain was booked under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act after a cash recovery of Rs 257 crore from his factory in Kannauj and residence in Kanpur. The DGGI had also recovered unaccounted raw material and finished products worth crores. Unaccounted sandalwood oil and perfumes worth crores were seized from Piyush's premises on day one of the searches. When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400kg of his ancestral gold. However, when asked to which jeweller or company the gold was sold to, he had no substantial answer.

