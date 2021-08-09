Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As Water Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a high-level warning near the areas of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. As the water level of the rivers is increasing at a dangerous level in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government urged the people to begin evacuation of the flood-affected households.

According to the report, an increase in the water level has impacted the Kareli and JK Nagar colonies in Prayagraj's western section. As the water level rose above the danger point, residents in these colonies began to flee their homes. As per ANI, "Around 600 houses are affected and we have shifted ourselves from the first floor to the second floor due to water,” said local resident Mushtaq.

According to Kesar Ali, a resident of the JK Nagar colony, several people have left their houses and gone to other locations because the region is full of filth and water, and the electrical supply has been disrupted. Another local resident urged the government to give adequate facilities for disposing of surplus water, as well as food and other goods to the inhabitants of these colonies whose houses have been inundated in water.

The water level of the river Ganga in Prayagraj's northeast is also rising, and both rivers are running above the danger threshold.

River Water levels in different regions

Earlier on Saturday evening, the water level of Ganga in the Phaphamau area was 84.03 metres high, while it was 83.30 metres in the Chhatnag region. Similarly, at the same time, the water level of the Yamuna in the Naini region was 83.88 metres. As per the report, the two rivers are still continuing to rise at a rate of about 10-11 cm at all three sites.

As per reports, eight monitoring stations in Uttar Pradesh have seen rivers running in severe flood scenarios. According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) report on Sunday, the river Yamuna, its tributaries, and the rivers of the Ganga basin have seen most of these occurrences. While the situation along the Yamuna River is progressively improving, heavy rains continue to threaten the low-lying areas.

The Ganga is flowing at a rate that is beyond average, resulting in catastrophic flooding in the districts of Prayagraj. Similarly, the Ganga's water level has increased dramatically in Varanasi, reaching the danger threshold after exceeding the alert level.

According to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official spokesperson has said that the government has instructed a guaranteed appropriate aid for residents in flood-affected regions, as well as livestock and other animals.

