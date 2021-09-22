Uttar Pradesh: Over 2 Lakh People Due For COVID Second Dose In Meerut, Informs CMO

The Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Akhilesh Mohan informed ANI on Tuesday that more than 2 lakh individuals are yet to received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mohan further highlighted the importance of increasing immunisation coverage in the city and asked residents to step forward and receive their second dosage of the vaccination.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer further informed that the state government has appointed Saturday for the second vaccination purpose and has urged the citizens to obtain the second doses from their respective centres. Mohan went on to say, "We have done good work in administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.” But according to him, people have mixed feelings about getting their second dose. He strongly encourages those who are due for their second dosage. He even emphasised the fact that that single dose will not be able to protect individuals from the upcoming third wave.

While, on Sunday, the number of individuals in Uttar Pradesh who have been properly vaccinated exceeded 11 per cent. This indicates that one in ten persons in the state has had all of their immunizations. The overall number of completely inoculated persons topped 1.66 crores, surpassing the estimate of 15.04 crore by 11.12 per cent, according to data from the CoWin portal.

COVID Cases of Uttar Pradesh

According to an official bulletin, Uttar Pradesh registered 13 new COVID-19 cases and zero daily fatalities on Tuesday. The total number of infections in the state now reaches 17,09,693, with 22,887 deaths recorded. Three new cases were recorded from Allahabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and two from Bulandshahr.

As per the bulletin, it was disclosed that 13 COVID-19 individuals had recovered from the condition, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,86,612. Recently, there are 194 active cases. Over 7.67 crore samples for COVID-19 have been tested in the state so far, with over 1.88 lakh being tested in the previous 24 hours, according to the report.

Meanwhile, recently, on Sunday, September 19, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up the relaxation for COVID-19 with the maximum number of guests allowed for weddings and other celebrations to 100. This is because the number of COVID-19 infections in the state has decreased. This limit was formerly set at 50 for both indoor and open-air activities.

