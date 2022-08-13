Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Of Land Seized In Case Against Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, the properties were seized under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
UP

Image: PTI


The Ghazipur district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using illegal earnings of jailed former MLA and gangster Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

According to the police, the plots -- one measuring 0.394 hectare in Rajdepur of Ghazipur Sadar and another measuring 1.507 ha in Fatehullahpur of Nandganj -- were registered in the name of Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari.

The plots were seized by a team led by Superintendent of Police Rohan P Botre following all necessary legal procedures.

The value of the confiscated land has been estimated at Rs 6.30 crore.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, the properties were seized under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in Banda jail.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari's bail plea in ambulance case
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Police conduct raids to nab Mukhtar Ansari's son & wife; both absconding
READ | Mau district admin orders attachment of property belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's aide
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Authorities attach property of Mukhtar Ansari's wife in Ghazipur
READ | Uttar Pradesh Police raids residence of Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in Lucknow

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT