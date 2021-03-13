Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest all three accused in Kanpur gang-rape case of minor girl

The third accused in the alleged rape and abduction of a minor girl in the Sajeti area was arrested by Kanpur police on Friday. Police teams with the aid of surveillance and SWAT team members arrested Saurabh Yadav, brother of prime accused Golu Yadav, from the Kanpur Dehat district. Police arrested Golu Yadav, the son of a police sub-inspector, on Tuesday, while his friend Deepu was apprehended the following day. The father of the rape victim was killed in a car accident outside a health centre in Ghatampur on Wednesday, where his daughter's medical examination was underway.

Police arrest all three accused

Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh informed that the 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped by Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav in the Sajeti area on Monday when she had gone to collect fodder for cattle. The DIG said the trial will be held in a fast-track court and the charge sheet be filed in a very short time. It has been decided that a request will be made to the judicial authorities and the government to get the trial conduct in a fast-track court.

Investigation continues in Kanpur minor gang-rape case

The DIG asserted, "The SP has been asked to probe all charges and submit the fact-finding report within the stipulated time. any police personnel found guilty of insensitivity or negligence during the probe will not be spared. Four policemen have been suspended so far." Talking about the alleged murder of the victim's father, he said, "No evidence has so far been found which indicates that the rape victim's father was so frustrated with police that he committed suicide."

Earlier on Friday, police ordered an investigation into claims that the father of the 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after being humiliated by police officers investigating the case. A truck struck and killed the victim's father, however, his family claimed that it was a planned murder. While the charges are being investigated, another relative said that he committed suicide after being humiliated by police officers investigating the rape case.

(with inputs from PTI)