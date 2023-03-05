Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrest Man For Celebratory Firing During Wedding, Seize Firearm

Quick links:
A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged celebratory firing during a wedding at Alipur Aterna village in Budhana here, police said on Sunday.
Virendra alias Pehelvan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing his country-made pistol, Budhana police station SHO BK Sharma said.
The alleged incident occurred on Friday night following which the police registered a case and arrested him.
The firearm used has also been seized, the police said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)