Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrest Man For Dangerous Road Stunt To Recreate Ajay Devgn Act

A man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the police for performing dangerous stunts for the sake of his social media followers. The man was seen performing dangerous stunts on the roads using cars.

In a video shared by the Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, one can see a young man standing on two white SUVs, flexing his muscles, while he was trying to recreate the entry of Ajay Devgn in 'Golmaal Again' title track.

As the video progressed, it also showed that the same man was riding a motorcycle on just one wheel, avoiding the helmet on a busy road in Noida.

"The youth, who performed dangerous stunts on vehicles and bikes, was arrested by the police station Sector-113 Noida and the vehicles used in the stunt were seized", the Gautam Buddh Nagar police wrote.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

Stunt man lands up in jail

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village, and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded,” SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant told PTI.

Kant explained, “One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv’s family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only".

Law enforcement agencies around the country have been pleading with people not to try such daredevil acts and put their lives in danger. Underlining that safety should not be risked for 15 minutes of stardom, traffic police have sent out many public service announcements to people warning them about the consequences.

The video has accumulated around 96,600 views with several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted several views.

"Well done @noidapolice Such Instagram users are influencing youth", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Well done noida police for taking strict action against mr. hero heeralal. Now he will better learn the rules of the road. dear parents wake up , next may be your son". One other user wrote, "Good Job @noidapolice".

Image: Twitter/@noidapolice