Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Six People Accused Of Cow Slaughtering In Bareilly

The incident dates to March 31 when the police received a report about a cow being slaughtered in Bhojipura. An FIR was registered under relevant legal provisions.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pardesh

Image: Representative


Six men accused of slaughtering a cow in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident dates to March 31 when the police received a report about a cow being slaughtered in Bhojipura. An FIR was registered under relevant legal provisions at Bhojipura police station and an investigation taken up, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

As part of the investigation, the police arrested the six accused on Sunday, Agarwal said.

The accused have confessed to slaughtering the cow, the official claimed and added that further investigation is underway. 

READ | Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad busts gang of arms smugglers, 2 arrested
READ | Yogi at Ram Mandir: Uttar Pradesh CM takes stock as Ayodhya awaits opening
READ | In Delhi, farmhouse caretaker lynched on suspicion of cow slaughter, selling beef
READ | MP tribals lynched on cow slaughter suspicion: CM orders transfer of SP, setting up of SIT
READ | Maha speaker Narwekar writes to DGP against cow slaughter on Bakrid; orders stern action

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT