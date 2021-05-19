Uttar Pradesh: Police Deployed Along Banks Of Ganga To Prevent Dumping Of Dead Bodies

Police deployment has been increased along the banks of River Ganga after several incidents of bodies floating in the river were reported. Apart from that, many instances have been reported where bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients are being buried along the banks of Ganga. The police have therefore been deployed to ensure that people do not bury the bodies of COVID-19 patients there. However, contrary to the reports, Prayagraj Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) stated that no deceased victims of Coronavirus were buried along the banks of Ganga. In addition, he also stated that locals had opposed the burying of bodies along the banks.

"No bodies were buried during COVID-19. Two months ago, the locals had protested the burying of bodies, instead they had asked the bodies to be burned. This procedure has been going on since a long time. You can check with the locals," said Anil Chaturvedi, SDM, Prayagraj. "The bodies are being burned. However, in Hinduism some bodies need to be buried. These bodies are from multiple districts. However, that has been stopped from March 1 and we don't allow the bodies to be buried."

However, the administration has directed the officials to ensure that bodies are not dumped in River Ganga or buried along its banks. According to reports, all district officials have been alerted to prevent people from dumping the bodies in the river. Therefore, multiple teams have been deployed to make sure people cremate their family members who succumbed due to Coronavirus.

Centre asks Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to prevent dumping of bodies in Ganga

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre had directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and a dignified cremation after corpses were seen floating in these rivers following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. At a review meeting conducted on May 15-16, the Centre said dumping of dead bodies and partially burnt or decomposed corpses in the Ganga and its tributaries has recently been reported, which is "most undesirable and alarming".