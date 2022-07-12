Uttar Pradesh Police Forms SIT To Probe Cases Against Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 12 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. This comes after the Supreme Court extended Zubair's interim bail till further orders. It is worth mentioning that a case was lodged against Zubair in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. Several FIRs have also been registered against Zubair in Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Hathras districts on charges of hurting religious feelings.

The SIT will be headed by Inspector General (Prisons) Preetinder Singh while IG Amit Verma will be its member, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar informed, adding they will be assisted by three deputy superintendents of police/inspectors.

On July 11, Zubair was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Mohammadi Sessions court in Lakhimpur Kheri. He is locked up in Sitapur jail and had appeared before the Mohammadi Sessions court through video conferencing.

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair case

On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest in another FIR for which no notice was given.

The Sitapur FIR was lodged on June 1 under Indian Penal Code Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan.

Image: PTI