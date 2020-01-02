Uttar Pradesh Police Identifies 3 Persons Who Opened Fire In Anti-CAA Meerut Protest

In a new development pertaining to the December 20 Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police have identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

PFI's alleged role in inciting violence

During the protests in Meerut, some people torched vehicles and attacked the police. In retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. This led to a series of arrests across the state.

Republic TV has been consistently investigating the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India and the PFI in anti-CAA violence. Their involvement is also suspected in the Mangaluru protests. As per sources, the SDPI allegedly began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards.

Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. People were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

Congress leaders barred from meeting families of deceased in Meerut

On December 24, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were stopped from entering Meerut as they were scheduled to meet the families of the deceased in the violent anti-CAA protests. They were denied permission to proceed further owing to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra’s offer to travel in a group of three people was also rebuffed by the police.

In a video shared by the Congress twitter handle, the police is heard asking the leaders to go back. However, they allegedly failed to produce any orders prohibiting the entry of Rahul Gandhi as well as Priyanka Vadra. Later, speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back."

