Uttar Pradesh: Police Names Azam Khan's Aides In Rampur Violence

Rampur police on Tuesday, December 24, arrested two aides of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for their involvement in the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashes in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, they have been identified as Zia and Faizan. Further, reports revealed that the police have also recovered 15 country-made firearms and a pistol during a raid at the accused persons house.

Section 144 imposed in Rampur

The Uttar Pradesh government last week imposed Section 144 in Rampur after a protest was launched in the region without seeking prior permission. More than 220 people were assembled at Star Chowk on Tuesday morning to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. More than 12 people have been booked under Section 143, 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Clashes in UP over CAA

Amid clashes between the police and the protesters in Uttar Pradesh, around 15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody. Further, over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. In a bid to curb the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, had said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence and damage.

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed footage which showed that there was a deliberate attempt to incite violence amid the nation-wide uproar against the amended Citizenship Act. The visuals accessed by Republic indicate of a pre-planned attack by miscreants. In the visuals, masked men were destroying CCTVs, blocking roads and going on a rampage to destroy property.

