Uttar Pradesh Police Raids Residence Of Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas Ansari In Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday raided the residence of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, in Lucknow. This comes after a Lucknow court issued an arrest warrant against Abbas Ansari.

Earlier on Thursday, a local court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019, reported news agency ANI.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari, his MLA son Abbas Ansari and brother-in-law were declared fugitives by the district police, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey was quoted by ANI last month. This came after the state police raided four locations including Mukhtar Ansari's ancestral residence of Ghazipur. The SP further added, "His family is absconding."

During the Assembly election earlier this year, Abbas Ansari also made a threatening speech where he asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer any local official for the first six months after coming to power as he had to do 'hisaab-kitaab'.

Ansari is an MLA from the Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former ally of the Samajwadi Party.

