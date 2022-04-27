Uttar Pradesh: Police Remove 433 Loudspeakers In Lucknow; Regulate Decibel Level Of Others

In an ongoing initiative started on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh police removed hundreds of loudspeakers from religious places. In Lucknow itself, 433 loudspeakers have been removed and the sounds of several thousands of loudspeakers have been regulated on Wednesday.

In Lucknow, religious leaders, irrespective of their faith, supported the administration, the officials said. They further added that loudspeakers from temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras were either removed or were regulated. In support of the administration, several religious places itself removed the loudspeakers.

पूर्व अनुमति से जहां माइक लगे हैं, वहां माइक का प्रयोग किया जा सकता है, लेकिन यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि माइक की आवाज उस परिसर से बाहर न आए।



नए स्थलों पर नए माइक लगाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this comes following the review meeting on law and order in Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath ordered special measures after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Also, the festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya are likely to fall on the same date in May, making the UP administration take measures to avoid any communal violence in the state. During the review meeting, the direction was given to remove the illegal loudspeakers and regulate the sanctioned ones as per the Supreme Court's order.

"Following the order of court & govt, information is being given to everyone regarding noise pollution. This information is being given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls. People are following the guidelines," Yogesh Kumar, ACP Kaiserbagh, Lucknow told ANI.

Notably, the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. Also, the State Home Department has sought a compliance report from all the districts by April 30.

Gonda Police removes loudspeakers

Days after the Home Department said that illegal loudspeakers and those ignoring the noise limit standards will be removed from religious places across the state, various UP Police Twitter handles shared pictures showing loudspeakers getting removed. In a tweet, shared by the Gonda Police of Uttar Pradesh, the police shared pictures of loudspeakers getting removed from temples as well as mosques. The Gonda Police said that they removed the loudspeakers from the temples and mosques in the region with the consent of the religious leaders.

"In compliance with the order issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the religious leaders of the temple/mosque of the Khargupur police station area, with mutual consent, removed the loudspeakers in their respective religious premises voluntarily," it said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Maharashtra loudspeaker row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Maharashtra's Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law".

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. The guidelines in this regard are likely to be issued in the next few days.