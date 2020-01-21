The Debate
Uttar Pradesh: Policeman Caught Stealing Packets Of Milk In Noida

Video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area. The act was caught on a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.

In the video, the policeman who seems to be on patrolling duty can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside a store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby. He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle.

