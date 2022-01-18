Uttar Pradesh Reports 14,803 Fresh Covid Cases, 12 More Fatalities

Uttar Pradesh reported 14,803 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its tally of active infections to 1,01,114, while 12 more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,984, according to an official statement.

Among the new cases, the maximum (2,173) was reported from Lucknow, followed by 1,262 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 909 each from Meerut and Varanasi, among other districts, it said.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Mathura, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun and Kaushambi, the statement said. As many as 20,191 more patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,40,268, it said.

In a 24-hour period, 2,08,308 Covid tests were done in the state, it said, adding the total number of tests has now gone up to 9,67,42,842.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)